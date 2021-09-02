Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has supported the government’s effort to raise awareness on empowering and encouraging girls to consider studies and careers in ICTs.

It has, therefore, presented an amount of GH¢10 million to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization for its annual Girls In ICT initiative.

The amount, which will be given over three years, will help in the advancement of gender equality in the field of ICT.

Corporate Service Executive, MTN, Samuel Koranteng, in his remarks before the presentation said the MTN Group is a signatory to the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles and has thus pledged its commitment to initiatives that empower women and girls.

“Our core belief as a business is that everyone deserves the benefits of modern, connected life, therefore, we strive to ensure that men and women benefit equally from ICT. This is why, as part of our 25th Anniversary celebrations, MTN Ghana is committing Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHc10million) to support the Ministry of Communication’s Annual Girls in ICT Initiative over three years,” he said.

He associated the telecom company with the remarks by President Akufo-Addo when he received the Robotics team of the Methodist Girls High School from Mamfe, Akuapim who won the World Championship in Robotics and Coding Competition in December 2020, recently.

“Gender Empowerment is a key strategic component of MTN’s Corporate Social Investment and over the years we have made significant contributions in this regard. We, however, do not wait until precocious young girls become seasoned women professionals before taking an interest in them. Our contributions start from the grassroots level,” Mr Koranteng added.

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful gladly accepted the donation and thanked MTN for joining other corporate organisations to support the government’s initiative to empower girls in ICT.

She said the world of ICT provides great career opportunities for girls if they are given the needed support and mentorship.

She said the initiative for this year has begun adding that girls from rural communities are already undergoing programming and coding training.

“ I will be there on the 5th and stay till the climax on the 15th and you should see how they are learning and excited about the things they are doing,” she added.

She said with the funding boost from MTN Ghana, the Ministry will consider expanding the programme to reach more girls.