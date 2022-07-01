MTN Ghana adjudged Health Environment Safety and Security Company of the Year

MTN Ghana has been adjudged Health, Environment, Safety and Security Company of the Year at the 4th edition of the Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) awards.

The ceremony was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. In addition to being adjudged Company of the Year, MTN Ghana was also a winner in other categories, bagging eight awards.

The other awards won are Best Company in Customer Safety and Security Management Practices, Best Company in Health and Safety Management Practices and Employee Empowerment Excellence Award.

Others are the Management of Driving Safety Excellence Award, Most Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Development and Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Team of the Year – Winifred Setor Smith

The awards were in recognition of MTN’s commitment to Safety and Security standards which are demonstrated through the establishment of various organisational structures to ensure the delivery of an effective safety and security program.

Receiving the awards on behalf of MTN Ghana, the Acting Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for MTN, Winifred Setor Smith expressed gratitude to the organizers for the awards.

She said, MTN is an organization that ensures the dissemination of health and safety tips using multi-channels. MTN also holds frequent sessions on health and safety with its vendors.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh congratulated the Health, Safety and Security Team at MTN Ghana for ensuring the compliance of MTN Ghana’s Occupational Health and Safety Policies, Physical Security Procedures and the Safety and Security Operational Guidelines. He said these guidelines are constantly followed to ensure both staff and customers are safe at all touch points across the country.

Selorm congratulated Winifred for coming top to win the Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Manager of the year award.

The HESS awards were organised by IanMatSun Global Services Ltd, organizers of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards and publishers of the Sustainability Report Magazine in partnership with Firmus Advisory, a leading Research Company in Ghana.

The awards identify, publicly recognize and celebrate outstanding companies and individuals for their exceptional performance and innovations in Occupational Health, Environment and Employee and Stakeholder Safety and Security.

MTN Ghana has won 14 HESS awards since 2019 and has been adjudged Best Company in HESS and Most Outstanding Contribution for Sustainable Development for two consecutive years.