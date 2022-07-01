Ghana will host the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Accra on July 3, 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

The Summit will mark the end of the second-year stewardship of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo, who is also the Chair of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, will host his colleagues from 12 ECOWAS member states.

President Akufo-Addo assumed the Chairmanship of ECOWAS on September 7, 2020 in Niamey, Niger after Mahamadou Issoufou, former President of Niger, had ended his stewardship.

In June, 2021, the mandate of President Akufo-Addo was renewed by his peers for another one year based on his sterling leadership and to complete ongoing institutional reforms geared towards the reduction of the number of Statutory Appointees of the ECOWAS Commission from Fifteen (15) to Seven (7) as well as streamline operational cost.

Among many others, the Summit would be dedicated to examining and taking decisions on the political, security and humanitarian situations in the Region.

Most notably, the Summit shall review the current state of affairs in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, suspended from the organisation, following the unconstitutional changes of government in the three countries.