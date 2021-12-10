MTN Foundation hands over 24-unit classroom block to Police Depot

Mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has handed over a brand new 24-unit classroom block with modern facilities at the Police Depot.

Through its Foundation, MTN Ghana changed the story of the Police Depot cluster of schools that had been in bad shape for years.

The classrooms were dilapidated as the existing structures had no modern washrooms and relevant infrastructure to provide the right conditions for teaching and learning.

The GH¢3.4 million facility, which covers Kindergarten to Junior High School, will serve not only children of Police officials but some 2,500 students within the Tesano and Abeka areas.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, who handed over the facility to the Police Administration, the gesture was part of the efforts of MTN to help the societies within which they operate and hoped the facility will impact the results of the students.

“Our motivation for taking on this project was fueled by our understanding that the school had been operating from a colonial, weak and dilapidated structure with no decent washroom facilities, no library [and] no ICT laboratory.

“The classrooms were also overcrowded and were unable to accommodate the high student population. This endangered the lives of the pupils and have become a matter of great concern to the police administration,” he said.

He noted the completion of the project was affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which stalled progress on construction works.

“It has been a challenging period since the sod-cutting, dealing with the pandemic, the recovery and the adjustment of Covid-19; but regardless, we continued to pursue our brightening-lives agenda and today we stand proud in the admiration of this important and beautiful edifice that we hope and know will impact many lives within this community,” Mr Adadevoh added.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Director-General in charge of Services, COP George Alex Mensah, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana.

He indicated that the Police administration will put the facility to good use.

“I wish, on behalf of the IGP and the entire Police administration, to express our profound gratitude to the Management of MTN Foundation which funded this project.

“This gesture, for me, is worthy of emulation and I wish to state that you have demonstrated this long-standing commitment to the principle of share responsibility,” he said.

COP Alex Mensah urged management and staff of the school to maintain the classroom complex effectively.

“Our sincere thanks go to others who may have contributed in diverse ways to ensure the construction and completion of this project.”

“I urge all staff and management of this school to keep the edifice clean as we find it today and ensure that the facilities are well-maintained effectively.”