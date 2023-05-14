Dreams FC have booked their place in the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup finals after beating Division One League side, Skyy FC by 2-1.

The first semifinal game was staged at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese on Saturday afternoon.

Early goals from Sylvester Simba and Huzaif Ali set the Ghana Premier League side on course to the final of the competition.

Simba opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Skyy FC had the opportunity to draw level few minutes later after the referee awarded them a penalty. Baba Hamadu Musah missed from the spot.

Dreams FC doubled their lead in the 18th minute after Huzaif Ali fired home for the topflight side.

Skyy FC pulled one back before the break through Eric Antwi Konadu before halftime.

Dreams FC controlled most of the second half as they kept their lead to make it into the FA Cup finals.

The Dawu-based club will await the winner of the match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi King Faisal in the final which will be played on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT at the same venue.