Three beneficiaries of the MTN Bright Scholarship, who pursued various degree programmes at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), have graduated with flying colours.

Adinani Dikono, who pursued BSC Accounting and Finance, Solomon Ofori Kwafo, BSC Actuarial Science and Ebo Krampah, BSC Accounting and Finance all graduated with second class upper during the 13th Congregation of the University in Accra.

Solomon Ofori Kwafo made MTN Ghana proud by emerging the Best Graduating Student of Actuarial Science.

The three were among the first batch of 100 scholarships awarded in 2018 to students in public tertiary institutions across the country.

The three graduate beneficiaries of the scholarship programme thanked MTN Ghana for investing in their future and promised the board, management and staff of the telecom company that they won’t disappoint them.

“Without the MTN’s scholarships most of us would have deferred our courses due to financial difficulties,” they said.

Adinani Dikono, who hails from a village in the Upper West Region, said he was fortunate to have had the support of MTN Ghana to complete his course.

He appealed to the telecommunications giant to continue to help needy but brilliant students achieve their dreams in life.

“I consider myself lucky coming from a village in the Upper West Region and I believe a lot more people will need the help of MTN,” he added

MTN Bright Scholarship was initiated in 2018 in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.

So far, 300 scholarships have been awarded to students in public tertiary institutions across the country for 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic years respectively.

The Scholarship provides badly needed financial assistance to needy and brilliant students in public tertiary institutions. It covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the entire duration of their studies.