A fake police officer, a soldier as well as youth corps member are among 663 drug traffickers and users arrested when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency raided notorious drug joints in Lagos, Abuja, Benue and other parts of the country.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said assorted illicit drugs weighing over 153, 256.876 kilograms were either destroyed or seized during the raids in the past week.

“In Lagos, the notorious drug haven, Akala in Mushin area of the state was on Friday 15th October raided by a combined team of 70 NDLEA operatives and 30 soldiers in a joint operation code named ‘ Operation Still Waters.’

“No less that 27 suspects were arrested while various drugs such as Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol and Cannabis, with a cumulative weight of 2,463.876 Kg were seized,” the statement read.

A day earlier, operatives also raided drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas of the state where six persons were arrested and different quantities of drugs seized.

This followed another raid of Alhaji Lasisi street, Idioro, Mushin as well as Okota in Oshodi-Isolo area of the state during which 12 suspects were arrested and over 165kg of assorted illicit drugs recovered.

In Ogun state, operatives on Friday 15th October intercepted one Williams Esuabom along Ore- Shagamu expressway with 562.5kg Cannabis being conveyed in a Toyota sienna bus.

In Benue state, narcotic officers in a joint operation with soldiers raided Lafia park where six suspects including a youth corps member, Paul Ndubuisi were arrested with different quantities of drugs.

This came on the heels of the arrest of a suspected fake soldier, Abel John along Apir- Makurdi-Aliade road with 3.5kg Cannabis on Wednesday 13th October.

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, a suspected fake Assistant Superintendent of Police, Joshua Yusuf who claimed to be serving in Kano was arrested along Gwagwalada expressway while conveying 45.5kg of Cannabis.