MTDS, a leader in information technology and development consulting, is delighted to announce its successful participation at GITEX AFRICA 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), held in Marrakech. This significant event served as a platform for MTDS to showcase its cutting-edge IT solutions and services, solidifying its role as a pioneer of digital transformation in Morocco and Africa.

Notable Presence of MTDS at GITEX AFRICA 2024

At GITEX AFRICA 2024, MTDS captivated attendees with its innovative offerings and deep expertise. Highlights of our participation include:

Engaging Discussions: MTDS led insightful conversations about the future of the Internet, Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs), development, data centers, and cybersecurity in Moroccan and African markets. These discussions underscored our commitment to shaping the digital landscape and promoting secure and efficient Internet access.

Showcasing Innovations: We unveiled our latest IT solutions that revolutionize client operations and increase business process efficiency. Our demonstrations illustrated how businesses can leverage technology to optimize performance and achieve strategic objectives.

Networking Opportunities: MTDS interacted with industry leaders and experts to explore collaborations aimed at promoting digital transformation. These interactions are crucial for fostering innovation and achieving common business goals.

Celebrating Milestones: During the event, we proudly celebrated 15 years of partnership with AXIGEN Mail Server, highlighting our long-standing commitment to providing reliable and secure communication solutions.

Prospects Ahead

MTDS remains committed to being at the forefront of digital transformation and fostering innovation in Morocco and beyond. Our participation in GITEX AFRICA 2024 underscores our dedication to promoting progress and achieving strategic business objectives through advanced technology solutions.

About MTDS:

Founded at the dawn of the Internet revolution, MTDS has been at the forefront of establishing Internet access and promoting free market competition in Africa. Based in Rabat, Morocco, we played a key role in inaugurating eight Internet gateways in Sub-Saharan Africa through the Leland initiative sponsored by the U.S. government.

Today, MTDS continues to leverage information and communication technologies (ICT) to address pressing social challenges. Our initiatives include improving the quality of education, promoting knowledge sharing among civil organizations, raising awareness of human rights through multimedia content, and providing online training solutions to update institutional skills.

Our reputation for delivering top-notch technical services—from Internet access and network solutions to web development and multimedia content—has been built on a foundation of international standards and norms. We employ participatory project planning techniques, ensuring our solutions are both relevant and sustainable.

MTDS is a leading information technology and development consulting company based in Rabat, Morocco. Known for its expertise in network security and the use of ICT for social development, MTDS continues to shape the digital landscape across Africa.