The Black Stars have advanced to second place in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers after their hard-fought win over Mali.

Ghana secured the all-important three points over the Eagles in their matchday three clash at the Stade de 26 Mars on Thursday night.

Kamory Doumbia opened the scoring in the 45th minute, giving the home side a 1-0 lead at halftime.

However, Ghana responded strongly after the break, with Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew scoring to secure a crucial three points for Otto Addo and his team.

This victory propels the Black Stars to the second spot in Group I with six points, while Comoros remains at the top also with six points, leading only by goal difference.

The win marks Ghana’s first away victory since 2022.

The Black Stars will now prepare for their matchday four game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

As four-time African champions, Ghana aims to secure qualification for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Full standings in Group I: