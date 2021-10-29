The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, is set to launch a gofundme account to raise funds to operationalise the uncompleted e-block at Aflao in the Volta Region.

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, the National Democratic Congress Volta Caucus demanded a retraction and an apology from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for comments deemed insulting to the Paramount Chief of Aflao in relation to the uncompleted e-block.

According to them, the chief only spoke up against the practice where inherited government projects are neglected by successive governments.

“The respected traditional ruler merely advocated for an abandoned E-Block in his community to be completed, so his people will have fair access to education. As citizens and as taxpayers, that wasn’t too much to ask for, and he deserves praise for prioritizing education and speaking out against the culture of abandoning inherited projects.

“So he does not deserve such disrespect from the president of the Republic of Ghana. The president’s conduct which we do not see him exhibit to our traditional rulers in other parts of the country is a total affront to the entire Volta Region and Aflao Traditional Area, and so we demand a retraction and apology from the president,” the Ketu South lawmaker said while addressing the press in Parliament.

Madam Dzifa Gomashie, thus, called on well-meaning Ghanaians to donate towards a worthy cause.

“Going forward, I will be launching a gofundme account for donations to finish the e-block as instructed by the president’s infamous retort and I entreat Aflaovio and all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate generously towards this cause.”

What did the chief say?

Torgbui Amenya Fiti, who was speaking during a courtesy call by members of the Minority on the Education Committee, said the government’s approach to education was appalling.

“The next place for revenue generation after the Tema Harbour is the Aflao border. So I had to push former President John Mahama to put up that structure. I had to be running from here to Accra, begging. Should we be begging for education? If we have to beg for education before people can go to school, then I don’t know what we call democracy at all. Look at the structure, it’s almost 90 percent complete. The thieves are having a field day, going in there to have everything removed at will.

“The NPP government now has free SHS education, but my people are not benefitting because there is no school here. So I am giving the Education Minister up till February [2022] for the school to be completed,” the chief added.

About the project

The GH¢9 million project, which started under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has 26 classrooms, five departments, and a science block.

However, work on it has stalled, delaying its completion which has generated some level of public discourse as a result of the chief’s ultimatum and the president’s subsequent response.