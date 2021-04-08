A member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to draw President Nana Akufo-Addo’s attention to address growing insecurity in the country.

Peter Lanchene Toobu, in his petition, wants the President and the government to provide leadership to what he described as social decay confronting the country such as road accidents, armed robbery cases and youth into money rituals.

The former police officer said armed robbery cases from Wa West across the valleys in Sissala East to Bawku West and impunity by land guards, shooting of officers in uniform, broad daylight robbery coupled with the youth engaging in ritual murder were distasteful.

ALSO READ:

Retired police officer reveals how robbers in Wa keep guns in an abandoned police…

Audio: Ex-IGP’ Secretary details how he paid NDC dues as a serving officer

He also condemned the unfortunate murder of a 10-year-old boy killed by two teenagers at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

According to him, all these security cracks make the country vulnerable to acts such as terrorism and the culturally distasteful LGBTQI+.

The Wa West Member of Parliament has recommended to the police administration to form One Formed Police Unit each in the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Wa West, Sissala West and Bawku West Districts and use Smart Policing (Police+Academia) to conduct research into the violent crime association within Kasoa and its environs.

He also wants police and stakeholders within the transport sector to implement a Smart Traffic Project to reduce road crashes and Revamp Police Visibility.