Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku, believes he will need more games at Black Stars to prove his worth to C.K. Akonnor.

The 21-year-old was handed a maiden call up to the senior national team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last month.

Poku made his debut for Ghana against South Africa in the 1-1 draw in Johannesburg where he put up an underwhelming performance which saw him substituted at half-time.

He was, however, dropped for the final group game against Sao Tome and Principe staged at the Accra Sports Stadium, where the Black Stars recorded 3-1.

But Opoku says he needs more opportunities to show his quality at the national team level.

“I wasn’t really satisfied with my performance at the Black Stars, but the important thing is we qualified [for Afcon ultimately],” Opoku told Takoradi based Spice FM.

“But I will be surprised if I don’t get invited again because I need more games to prove myself.

“I never thought my development would be this quick from Division One to Kotoko and now to Black Stars.”

Poku has joined Algerian side, USM Alger, on a four-and-half year deal from Kumasi Asante Kotoko after his impressive outings in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.