Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra is closing 2021 with a line-up of unforgettable fun-packed events this Christmas and New Year season.

This year’s Christmas, as well as the New Year festivities, are bringing guests among others, a delightful dining experience filled with unforgettable memories this Christmas.

General Manager of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen in her end-of-year message said the festive season is a very special time at the hotel.

“We reminisce on the great year we have shared together and crown it all with magical moments with you, friends, and family. As always, a number of exciting activities have been put together to share the joys of the festivities with you this December, so join us celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” she said.

Highlights of the Christmas and New Year celebrations are as follows:

Festive Dining:

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, Friday 24th December 2021 at Sankofa Restaurant; Package includes traditional festive and local dishes, unlimited alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks, with live music.

Christmas Day Brunch, 25th December 2021 at the Sankofa Restaurant; Package includes traditional festive and local dishes, unlimited alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks, with live music and gifts from Santa for all kids.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade on 31 December 2021 and New Year’s Day Brunch on 1st January 2022; Packages include traditional festive and local dishes, access to fireworks on New Year’s Eve, unlimited alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks, with live music.

Festive Parties are always the biggest and always the best party nights in the city with great music by top DJs. Christmas Eve Friday 24th December 2021 at The Terrace,7.00 pm until late, free entry.

Boxing Day Pool Party Sunday 26th December 2021 at the Poolside which comes with pool entry, DJ Performances, and unlimited beverages and snacks.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Jam Friday, December 31, 2021, the Terrace, 7.00 pm until late with music from the best DJs in the city.

Other Special events include New Year’s Eve Fireworks on Friday 31st December 2021 at the Piazza; Movie Nights under the Stars, Saturdays at the Poolside from 7:30 pm to 11:00 pm.