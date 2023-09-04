The Movement for Truth and Accountability has vehemently denied any involvement in extorting money from companies it had previously made allegations against.

Addressing the media, the Convener, Joseph Bediako, stated, “It has come to our attention that some individuals have been taking money from companies we brought before the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Commissioner for Human Rights Administrative Justice, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.”

According to him, these actions have been carried out under the false pretense of representing the Movement for Truth and Accountability.

The organization categorically denied any involvement in or knowledge of this alleged extortion.

They made it clear that, they had not received any funds from the companies in question regarding the allegations they had presented to the relevant authorities.

He added that the Movement for Truth and Accountability’s primary objective is to combat corruption and bribery within the Ghanaian system.

“We were not formed to blackmail any company or extort money from them. Our aim is to sanitize the system, reduce corruption, and hold wrongdoers accountable,” Mr Bediako stated.

The group announced that they would discontinue the cases they had previously brought before anti-corruption agencies.

Instead, they revealed their intention to take these cases to court, as none of the agencies had taken action or made progress in bringing the accused companies to justice.

The organization has already filed three cases in this regard.

The Movement stressed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption in Ghana.

They called on any companies that had made payments to individuals claiming to represent them to reclaim their funds, assuring them that their organization had played no part in such transactions.

They have also urged the public and the media to support their mission as they continue to work towards a more just and accountable society.

They expressed hope that this clarification would help restore confidence in their organization’s dedication to the cause of truth and accountability in Ghana.