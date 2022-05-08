President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have joined the world to celebrate mother’s as the World marks Mother’s Day.

In a post on Instagram Sunday, the President wished all Ghanaian women a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Rebecca, to my daughters and indeed, to all Ghanaian women. May God bless you all” he wrote.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also took to Instagram to pay glowing tribute to women.

He said mothers are special and will always be so.

The second Sunday of May is set aside across the world to honour and celebrate mothers with Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is a celebration of mothers of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.