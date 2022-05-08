Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy has worsened the unemployment situation in the country.

He said the flagship programme, despite increasing secondary school enrollment, has put a huge strain on the country’s limited resources, thereby aggravating existing job creation challenges.

“The current government has introduced free education up to Senior High School, which now ensures that all Ghanaian children from whatever background are guaranteed free education.

“Considering the value to the nation, this must be one of the boldest policies of the nation but it also brings its challenges. It puts a huge strain on the national budget and raises further the challenge about the creation of jobs for the increasing number of graduates,” he said.

Speaking at a Memphis in May event at the University of Memphis in the United States, the Asantehene added that he set up a foundation to support needy, but brilliant children through their education when he became the ruler of the Ashanti kingdom.

Asantehene's Speech At The University of Memphis, USA.

Watch full video: https://t.co/cHAUHqyjM1 pic.twitter.com/KkypFHxLe7 — Manhyia Palace (@ManhyiaPalace) May 6, 2022

He says the foundation has, so far, been the largest private educational intervention which has raised many distinguished personalities in the country.

“When we ascended the golden stool 23 years ago, we proclaimed education as the ultimate priority of our reign. In furtherance of our priority, we established a foundation to support the education of children from poor backgrounds.

“It has provided tuition to students who would, otherwise, have been deprived of basic education. Among them [are] persons who have risen to serve as ministers of state and justices of the courts,” he added.