A Lagos food vendor, identified as Mrs Mary Omifunto, has emptied a hot pot of water on her 14-year-old daughter, Kaosarat, causing burns on many parts of her body.

According to reports, the teenager got such a treatment after she refused to assist her mother, who sells rice, to sell the food.

Kemi Filani learnt that Mrs Omifunto had a lot of unsold beef the past day and decided to cook food on Sunday so the meat would not spoil and asked her daughter, Kaosarat, a primary five pupil, to sell that Sunday but she refused.

Angered by her defiance, the mother was said to have slapped Kaosarat, who allegedly replied the slap, making her resort to hot water on the fire.



Punch correspondent also gathered that the Guidance and Counselling unit of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Education Authority got wind of the incident and reported the case to the police at the Akinpelu Division who arrested the mother.



A child rights activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told City Round that the case had been transferred to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja.



The official said: “The woman’s shop is at Dipo-Olu in Oshodi but she lives on Brown Street with the girl. Last Sunday, the girl declined to hawk. It resulted in an argument and she slapped her.:

“She said her daughter slapped her back but the girl denied it. She wanted to hit her with a metal object but people intervened and collected it from her.



“She then went for water she was boiling and poured it on the girl.

“She (Kaosarat) ran to a nearby health centre. Some officials from the hospital came and halted the woman’s cooking for the day.

“They asked her to get some prescribed drugs but she tore the paper. It was her neighbours who contributed N10,000 to buy some drugs.



“The girl is her first child. She has divorced her father after three children and remarried with another child.”