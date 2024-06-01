Gospel musician, Herty Borngreat has let Ghanaians and fans into her private life with interesting details from her childhood to her present state as a proud mother of eight.

Taking her turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show, the musician born Herty Konadu revealed she has always loved children even at a young age.

As the only child of her parents, she therefore decided to create a big family for herself in future, hence decided to birth 10 children.

She currently has eight children; six girls and two boys with her husband of over a decade, Reverend Daniel Ofori Borngreat, founder of the Great Kingdom Family Chapel.

Explaining her hiatus from the music industry, Herty who revealed she is also a psychologist said she had to focus on her children and academic pursuits.

She said she is almost at the end of her training in Bible school and will soon be ordained as a pastor.

The 2011 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) discovery of the year winner assured fans she will soon release a soul inspiring song.

Herty Borngreat emerged in the Ghana music industry and has over the years made waves with several songs, including Beberee which featured rapper Sarkodie and Kano Seyaa with Trigmatic.

Watch the video above for the full interview:

