Reggae/dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku says a majority of the conflicts among Ghanaian musicians are staged for publicity, rather than reflective of genuine discord within the music industry.

The Wo crooner in an interview on Cape Coast based Property FM indicated that artistes, including himself, harbour no animosity towards colleagues and suggested that the so-called ‘beefs’ are often orchestrated for business reasons, citing instances where artistes themselves admit to staging controversies for increased visibility.

“It’s all about love amongst the musicians because sometimes even those who are beefing say during interviews that it’s staged for trends” Ras Kuuku said.

He urged fans to discern between genuine disagreements and manufactured drama, stating, “So most of these perceived beefs among us might be business, but I’m not sure that there is genuinely any misunderstanding between Ghanaian artistes.”

Addressing artistes who claim to have issues with their colleagues, Ras Kuuku suggested that personal motives or parochial concerns could be driving such conflicts.

He maintained his stance that there is no underlying hatred in the industry and encouraged fans to view alleged disputes with skepticism.

“So the fans should know that particular thing, but if you are an artiste, and you have ill feelings about your colleagues, then it’s your own palava,” Ras Kuuku concluded.

