Grammy award-winning Reggae band Morgan Heritage is in mourning following the sudden demise of their lead singer Peter Anthony Morgan.

According to a family statement, Peter passed away on February 25, 2024.

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today.

“Jah comes and saves us from ourselves because love is the only way,” read part of the statement.

The family went on to ask the world for prayers and privacy during this difficult time.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing. Thank you!” the statement added.

Morgan Heritage

The group is composed of the Trinity: Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan, all the children of late reggae great Ras Denroy Morgan.

The Morgan Heritage Album

On April 21, 2023, Grammy award-winning Reggae band Morgan Heritage dropped a new album ‘The Homeland”.

The ‘Homeland’ album has features from East Africa and across the world. From the East, ‘The Homeland’ features Rnb King Otile Brown, and Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo.

Other stars featured in the star-studded 21-track collection are Shaggy, Beenie Man, Popcaan, Shatta Wale, Ice Queen Cleo, Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, Alpha Blondy, Busy Signal, Capleton among others.

This was the group’s first album since Denroy Morgan’s passing in 2022.

This also marked a new era for Morgan Heritage, as they expanded their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond.

This album was a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward.