The police at Bekwai in the Ashanti region have launched investigations into the stabbing to death of a final year student of Oppong Memorial Senior High School at Kokofu.

19-year-old Richard Appiah allegedly sneaked out of the boarding house to town in a group of other students.

He was stabbed by yet-to-be-identified persons following a confrontation with some townfolks over an iPhone.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Alhamadiya Moslem Hospital at Kokofu after being stabbed in the lower abdomen.

Bekwai District Police Commander, DSP Teddy Damptey-Brown says police have launched a manhunt for a gang led by one Solomon after taking statements from five students.

