Students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), are in black and red clothes to mourn their colleagues who died in Asuboi accident over the weekend.

Some of the students, who spoke to Adom News, expressed their emotions after the news broke.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday morning, reportedly claimed the lives of nine students of the institution while several others were injured.



But the Public Relations Officer, Ernest Azutigah, has revealed two of its students have been confirmed dead with two others missing.

ALSO READ:

9 UEW students die in gory accident at Asuboi

UTAG, Convocation at UEW call for head of council chair as tension at the…

Some of the students said they dedicated Monday to mourn their colleagues who perished in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Management of the University of Education, Winneba has revealed that 31 out of the 35 students who were involved in the accident at Asuboi in the Eastern Region are alive and are receiving treatment.

The university explained that the students were not on an official trip but were returning to school as a result of the break in university activities while others were also returning from the weekend to school.