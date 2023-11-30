A 30-year-old Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor, Francis Larbie, has reportedly committed suicide over a GH₵15,000 debt at Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggests the deceased was defrauded of the amount which his employer was demanding refund.

Police source say, around 6:00pm on Wednesday, the employer engaged Francis on the repayment plan at the shop.

During their conversation, Francis is said to have asked permission to go home and the employer granted his request, thinking he was going to bring part of the money.

He, however, did not show up after 30 minutes while several calls to his phone went unanswered.

The employer rushed to his house to check up on him but found him dead.

The incident was reported to the Awutu Bawjiase Police.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Agona Swedru mortuary pending investigations.

ALSO READ: