A 23-year-old mobile money vendor, Kwabena Gideon has reportedly poisoned himself over GH¢16,000 debt.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Akrampa in the Awutu Bereku district of the Central Region.

According to reports, the deceased reportedly drunk DDT after losing ¢16,000 within two weeks.

His angry boss thought Gideon had squandered the money after he turned off his phone and deleted all his pictures and contact from social media.

He then reported the matter to police in Awutu Bereku.

Out of fear of going to jail, Gideon is said to have poisoned himself.

Residents are shocked at the sudden demise of the young and promising Gideon whom they described as hard working.

His neighbour, Faustina Asare in an interview on Adom News said the deceased look worried few hours to his death.

He left behind a wife and a 1-year-old son.

His body has since been conveyed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Adontenhene of the Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Ncharkey Okai (VII), called on Ghanaians to refrain from taking their own lives when faced with life challenges.

