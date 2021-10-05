This hilarious picture shows the moment a wanted criminal was found by police – hiding in a wardrobe with a blanket on his head.

Resembling a toddler playing hide and seek, the 36-year-old suspect’s feet were still visible as they were sticking out from under the blanket he was hiding under.

Derbyshire Police posted snaps of the man who was caught when cops raided a house in Swadlincote, Derbys., on Monday, October 4.

They arrested the hapless suspect on suspicion of carrying out a string of thefts across South Derbyshire, and later shared an image of the man on a Facebook page.

Taking to the Swadlincote Police SNT Facebook page, they said: “If we can find you hiding in the loft, if we will run through garden fences to arrest you, are we not going to look in the cupboard? Would we not recognise you hiding under a blanket?

“SNT have been out again doing their early morning door knocks for wanted offenders. Despite being told the offender was not at the address, officers still searched the address.

“A 36-year-old male has been arrested after being found hiding in the cupboard under a blanket, his big feet gave him away.

“One more charged and remanded for committing thefts in South Derbyshire.”

Sergeant Tarj Nizzer said: “If you run from Swadlincote Police you will only go to jail tired, in this case he had his blanket ready for his sleep in the cell.”

People took to social media to mock the man, comparing him to the not-so-bright Father Dougal McGuire character in the hit TV comedy Father Ted.

Julie Goodwin said: “These are the stories that you tell in the pub. I have a few that no one would believe being a nurse.

“As they say you couldn’t make it up!”

Cath Dodge added: “The hide-and-seek skills of Father Dougal.”

And Steve Johnson said: “A true criminal mastermind. Thank goodness most of these criminals are also thick!”