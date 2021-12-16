Celebrated rapper Kwesi Arthur has been reminded that he is still a small boy so far as his father is concerned.

The rapper was escorted to the barber shop, like back in the days, for his father to supervise the style he would opt for.

In videos posted on social media, Samuel Danso Arthur could be seen concentrating on the celebrity barber as he delivers his job.

Kwesi Arthur was in the barbershop to trim his dreadlocks, ahead of series of events he has been billed to perform at in the coming days.

The Pentecost elder had once mentioned he wants his son to remain a symbol of simplicity in society.

Among the three things he said in an interview on Hitz FM that he wishes his son abstains from is an overgrown hair, hence his keen interest in that aspect.

Video below: