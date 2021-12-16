The government, through the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and National Council for Curriculum Assessment has initiated some key reforms.

They are to transform teaching and learning and improve educational outcomes under the Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030) which was approved by Cabinet in November 2018.

The reforms are expected to contribute to the goals of the ESP and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4) and lead to the improvement of learning outcomes, especially at the pre-tertiary levels.

The main objective for embarking on these key reforms is to make the educational system relevant to changing national development priorities and renewed goals and aspirations.

It is also to ensure that the educational system adjusts to context and time; as well as advancement in technologies, industry, creativity and knowledge economy.

These initiatives exist to provide clear performance standards to guide teaching, learning, assessment and grading of students.

Under the reforms, kindergarten, primary school, JHS and SHS shall be described as basic schools.

Among other things, JHS 1, 2, 3 and SHS one shall be referred to as BS 7,8,9 and 10 respectively.

All learners in JHS 1-SHS 1 shall run a Common Core Programme known as CCP and comprises of nine subjects.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination will be replaced by a placement exam at JHS 3 to enrol pupils into SHS.

The West Africa Senior School Education will also be replaced by University placement exams in SHS 3.

Below are infographics detailing everything about the reforms: