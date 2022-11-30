Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew was left emotional after the Black Stars defeated South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars met South Korea in their second game in Group H at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Monday, November 28, 2022.

As reported, the Black Stars recorded a 3-2 victory over the South Koreans, with Salisu Mohammed and Mohammed Kudus scoring the goals.

In a pulsating game, Jordan Ayew was one of Ghana’s outstanding players, registering the assist for the first two goals.

Coming on the back of a massive social media bashing after Ghana’s first game against Portugal ended in a 3-2 defeat, his performance must have been a relief for him and his family.

After the game, Jordan went into the stands where his family, including his wife, Denise Acquah, and their two children, were watching the game.

A video has popped up showing the emotional moment Jordan was almost drawn to tears while interacting with his family.

In the video shared on Instagram by Peace FM, Jordan was seen hugging his daughter, Kiki, who looked so excited.

Proud of her father’s performance in the game, Kiki held him and planted a kiss on Jordan’s cheek while her brother and mother looked on.

