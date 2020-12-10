Described as a hotspot for violence ahead of the December 7 polls, Odododiodoo was a constituency that many observers including the media kept in focus.

As was expected, the constituency lived up to expectation by way of activity as there was never a dull moment between when elections started and closed as well as when victory was declared.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate who is the incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Lamtey Vanderpujie came out victorious against his cousin-contender, Edward Nii Lante Bannerman.

He polled 41,446 votes, giving him 6,559 votes more than his New Patriotic Party cousin’ Nii Lante Bannerman’s votes of 34,887.

Shortly after the declaration, Adomonline.com's camera was in the constituency to capture constituent's moods and reaction