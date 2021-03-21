Enterprising young centre back, Mohammed Salisu, has confirmed his decision to play for the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature for the national team despite his exploits during his days at Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.

Salisu, since joining Premier League side, Southampton, has kept his fine form helping the club to win games.

He, unfortunately, could not join the Black Stars when he was handed a maiden call up under Kwesi Appiah in October 2019.

Henry Asante Twum, who is the head of communications at the Ghana Football Association in an interview with Nhyira FM said the young centre-back has now given them the assurance to represent the country but is out of the latest squad due to the current Covid restrictions in the United Kingdom.

He added that Salisu is a quality player who has started finding his rhythm and will help the Black Stars going forward due to the exposure he’s gotten in arguably, the most competitive league in the world.

READ ALSO

“Mohammed Salisu has confirmed to play for us and he is part of our plans,” he said. “This moment isn’t right to invite him.

“We are only happy he’s overcome the challenges and started getting game time at Southampton.

“He is a top-quality material from the Premier League undoubtedly and will help us.

“When the Covid restrictions are lifted, he will be back on our radar,” he added.

Salisu completed a sensational £10m switch from the Jose Zorrilla based club in the summer to join Southampton.

He has made five appearances so far in the Premier League after having a tremendous debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.