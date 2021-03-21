Charles Kwablan Akonnor, head coach of the Black Stars insists the pressure that comes with coaching the senior national team is enormous.

The former Asante Kotoko gaffer, in an interview, said Ghanaians have a say on the performance of the coach and are quick to criticise when “you lose a game.”

Akonnor’s debut as coach of the Black Stars saw him lose to Mali in a friendly but immediately bounced back with a 5-1 thrashing of Qatar.

“The pressure here in Ghana as a national coach is enormous. It’s not at all comparable to Europe,” the 47-year-old told DW.

“Here, everyone wants to have a say, to have a say and knows everything better.

“If you lose once, you’re immediately the fool,” he added.

Akonnor has led the team in competitive matches against Sudan, winning one in Ghana and losing the second encounter 1-0 in Omdurman.

The ex-Kotoko gaffer reveals he tries to instill discipline in the team, insisting it is the prerequisite to success.

“I have always taught my players that the discipline I learned as a professional in Europe is a key to success,” Akonnor explains.

“Reliability and punctuality, not always virtues that stand out in Ghana, are high on my list, hence this nickname.”

Akonnor’s next assignment is in the AFCON qualifiers, where Ghana faces South Africa and Sao Tome later this month.