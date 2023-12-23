Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus continued his impressive run in the Premier League as he scored in West Ham United’s win against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers hosted Erik ten Hag’s side at the London Olympic Stadium in an early kick-off game.

Despite ending the first half goalless, West Ham United recorded a 2-0 win against the Red Devils.

It took 72 minutes of a drab encounter for West Ham to find the opener when Lucas Paqueta lifted the ball into Jarrod Bowen’s path and the Hammers’ top scorer this season bundled past Andre Onana.

Mohammed Kudus, who has scored in his last three home games for West Ham, latched onto Kobbie Mainoo’s defensive error to drill into the bottom corner and double the home side’s lead.

In his debut Premier League season, Kudus has now amassed an impressive six goals, contributing significantly to West Ham’s success. Since joining the club in August, his overall goal tally stands at an impressive 10 in all competitions.

As a result West Ham leapfrog them into sixth place in the table as United drop to eighth.

Manchester United host unexpected title challengers Aston Villa on Boxing Day while West Ham travel to Arsenal on Thursday 28 December.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus, who has established himself as one of the key players for David Moyes’ side is expected to make Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year from January 13 to February 11.