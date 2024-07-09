Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has rejoined West Ham United to kick off preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old arrived in the UK on Monday and will now join his teammates for intensive pre-season training in Austria.

West Ham announced Kudus’s return on their official social media platforms, sharing a picture of his arrival with the caption, “Starboy has returned from international duty 💫 Welcome back, Mo 🤝.”

The Hammers have scheduled a week-long training camp in Austria, which will conclude with a friendly match against Hungarian team Ferencváros on Monday, July 15th.

This camp is a crucial part of their pre-season preparations as they aim to start the new campaign strongly.

Kudus, who signed a five-year deal with West Ham in August 2023, made a notable impact in his debut season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the Premier League.

He also excelled in the Europa League, netting five goals for the club. West Ham is hopeful that the Ghanaian international will maintain his impressive form in the upcoming season.