Ghana’s Black Queens, have touched down in Tokyo ahead of this weekend’s friendly game against Japan.

The women’s senior national team will face the Asian side on July 13 in a high-profile friendly game for Nora Hauptle’s side.

The game will also serve as a preparatory test for Japan who are set to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

19 players left Accra for Japan on Sunday, July 7, with three more players expected to join in Kanazawa for the game.

The three players are Bay FC’s Princesses Dankwa Marfo. Linda Eshun and Grace Asantewaa who plays in Mexico.

The Queens held a four-day training session in Ghana before their departure for the game.