A second wave of Covid-19 is giving headache and tough time to some countries around the world.

And to ensure adequate preparation, MODEC and partners have supported four National Covid-19 Testing Centres with GH¢3.5 million to deal with the situation in the country.

Theophilus Ahwireng, Managing Director – MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Ltd

The USD600,000 donation comprises testing kits to test over 10,000 samples, equipment, consumables, reagents and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, Takoradi Veterinary Laboratory, and National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Sekondi to augment their critical work of testing, detecting and tackling the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

“A timely and effective test and trace system is important to mitigate the transmission and spread of the novel coronavirus. This becomes increasingly imperative as the country eases restrictions and returns to some level of normal activities,” said Theophilus Ahwireng, Managing Director – MODEC Production Services Ghana JV Ltd. (MPSG) at the presentation ceremony in Accra.

“It is for this reason that MODEC and its partners are supporting the country’s commendable effort to provide adequate opportunities through these identified laboratories and testing centres to help early detection and minimise the spread of the virus,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, who received the donation, said as the government fights to ensure that Ghana gets to zero cases on a daily basis, a partnership like what MODEC has done is what is needed to achieve such a feat.

Together with the client, Tullow Ghana Ltd and with support of the Ghana Health Service, MPSG has to date managed safely the impact of COVID-19 on its operation on FPSOs namely, the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah and the FPSO Prof. John Evans Mills while delivering strong operational performance this year.

In May this year, the Ghana UPSTREAM Petroleum Chamber – of which MPSG is a member – also donated essential PPE to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to assist frontline health workers battle the deadly Coronavirus in the country.