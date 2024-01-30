In a bid to enhance financial transparency and compliance with tax regulations, leading Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs) in Ghana have announced the impending blocking of agent accounts that are not linked to either Ghana Cards or Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) by the end of January 31, 2024.

Following extensive discussions with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), EMIs were granted an extension until the end of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, to facilitate the linking process between agent accounts and either Ghana Cards or TINs.

Failure to complete this process by the stipulated deadline will result in the automatic blocking of agent accounts starting from February 1, 2024.

Throughout this initiative, affected agents have been directly contacted through various communication channels to ensure awareness of the impending changes.

A press release issued by the Telcos Chamber says it is the final call to action for agents who have not yet completed the linking process, urging them to take immediate steps to regularize their operations.

If an agent’s account is suspended on February 1, 2024, they will have the opportunity to visit any operator outlet with their Ghana Card or TIN to finalize the linking process and restore account functionality.

Recognizing the pivotal role of mobile financial services in promoting financial inclusion and driving economic growth, EMIs reaffirm their commitment to providing convenient, secure, and accessible financial services to all Ghanaians.

This move aligns with broader efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance within Ghana’s financial ecosystem, contributing to a more transparent and sustainable financial landscape.

For further information and assistance, affected agents are encouraged to reach out to their respective EMIs or visit operator outlets before the deadline.

This press release serves as a reminder of the impending deadline and underscores the importance of compliance with regulatory requirements for all stakeholders within Ghana’s financial sector.