Some P-Square and music fans appear confused over the performance of one-half of the duo at events or concerts after the group broke up.

This comes after Paul Okoye, popularly known as King Rudy, shared a video of himself performing at a wedding ceremony in Equatorial Guinea.

In one of the videos, the artiste was seen performing a P-Square classic ‘No One Like You’.

MORE:

❤️presidential wedding in Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 pic.twitter.com/E2txuZUVfG — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) December 13, 2020

Some say that the song is the intellectual property of both brothers under the name P-Square, as such, King Rudy cannot perform those old songs without his brother.

Another school of thought was of the view that because the duo owns the song either of them should be able to perform it.

One Twitter user wrote: “In the US when groups break up, there’s ALWAYS a clause in the documents that forbid any member of the erstwhile group from INDIVIDUALLY PROFITING from ANY WORK DONE BY THE GROUP! His brother should sue him for this!”

See more reactions below:

Psquare is better — Cheezy Sullivan (@dark_cheezy) December 13, 2020

But Peter wasn’t part of the song . He didn’t sing in it. If u watch the official video of the song peter was just a video vixen . Song written produced & performed by Paul okoye — Gen O. (@_officialgenO) December 13, 2020

1. This shows that RudeBoy have not moved on from Psquare.

2. This Shows that RudeBoy doesn't have a good song suitable for an occasion like this.

3. This shows that RudeBoy is rude. — SojiVibe Media (@SojiVibeMedia) December 14, 2020

Lol. Peter came to Oakland sometime last year and all he did was Psquare songs. 😂🤣 — ejiro (@emerhoejiro) December 13, 2020

Are u still Psquare🥴… Thought is now @rudeboypsquare …. If Peter sue you na tongues will start wagin 🙄 — Kimmie 🦋😈 (@kimrexhaa) December 13, 2020