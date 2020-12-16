Some P-Square and music fans appear confused over the performance of one-half of the duo at events or concerts after the group broke up.
This comes after Paul Okoye, popularly known as King Rudy, shared a video of himself performing at a wedding ceremony in Equatorial Guinea.
In one of the videos, the artiste was seen performing a P-Square classic ‘No One Like You’.
Some say that the song is the intellectual property of both brothers under the name P-Square, as such, King Rudy cannot perform those old songs without his brother.
Another school of thought was of the view that because the duo owns the song either of them should be able to perform it.
One Twitter user wrote: “In the US when groups break up, there’s ALWAYS a clause in the documents that forbid any member of the erstwhile group from INDIVIDUALLY PROFITING from ANY WORK DONE BY THE GROUP! His brother should sue him for this!”
See more reactions below: