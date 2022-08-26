Veteran actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has announced plans to test waters in other fields of the entertainment industry.

The actress, who doubles as a royal, has dropped a latest highlife song that Ghanaians cannot keep mute about.

Titled ‘Pressure’, the love song is an indirect jab at her critics and ex-lovers.

The official launch and listening of the song at the Royal View Cinema and Sports Lounge is already underway.

Mercy Asiedu is the second Kumawood star to drift into the music industry. She takes inspiration from Emelia Brobbey who is now known for three hit songs.

However, netizens have been divided in opinion after snippets of her song and music cover was released.

While some are yet to come to terms with her music self, many have applauded her for following her heart.

Watch snippets of her song below: