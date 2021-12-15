The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that people who lose their Covid-19 vaccination cards will get a replacement when they visit the centers where they got vaccinated.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Director of Public Health at the Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, explained that with the details provided by an individual during their vaccination, a new card can be issued.

“As you go for the vaccine, we [the Ghana Health Service] get your biodata and a lot of information about the individual. So if you realise that your vaccine card is missing, the best thing is to go back to where you took your vaccination or the nearby District Health Directorate, and then you’ll get a new card,” he said.

His comment was in response to a concern raised by a caller as to whether he will still be denied entry into an event venue when he misplaces his card.

Again, Dr Bekoe indicated that the Service will also verify all vaccination cards by scanning them.

“We are going to scan the cards to make sure you are fully vaccinated,” he stressed.

The new measures follow government’s directive for all persons to get vaccinated ahead of the Christmas festivities or risk being denied entry into event venues.

Patrons attending events during the Christmas season will be required to show proof of their vaccination, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture announced in November.

“We want to keep you and your siblings and your family alive because if we should come together at a particular place, especially indoor events, and we do not put some checks and balances in place, we’re likely to have challenges after December,” the Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, said in an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A to Z.

According to him, there are several safety measures that have been outlined to avert a possible spread of Covid-19 during and after the yuletide.

He indicated that this will also help provide a safe zone for people engaged in any form of celebration during the festive season.

“When you want to go for any event, especially when we’ve launched ‘December in GH’, we’re saying that we’re targeting about 150,000 people entering the country between now and January; we don’t have to go and have fun and come back with Covid-19,” he added.

Meanwhile, government has also declared December as the ‘vaccination month.’