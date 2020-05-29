Organisers of Miss Ghana have announced they will be staging its 2020 talent show via a virtual ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 30.

The Miss Ghana 2020 pageant was initially scheduled for May 2020 but has been postponed till further notice.

Organisers, NEWS-ONE has learned, are putting in place measures to hold the pageant in July, but that will also depend on the government’s directives on social distancing and gathering in the coming weeks.

The talent show is a partnership between Exclusive Events Ghana Limited and Kri8 Concept, and it is expected to be exciting.

It will be the second time the Miss Ghana 2020 pageant will be exploring the virtual platform since restrictions were placed on social gathering in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first was the Miss Ghana eviction shows to cut down the number of contestants, as not more 20 contestants are expected to take part in the Miss Ghana 2020 finale.

“Join us make history once again on Saturday 30th May, the world will witness the first virtual talent show for a beauty pageant! Subscribe and stay on the missghanaofficial youtube page to catch our highly talented @_missghana 2020 contestants. Miss Ghana 2020 talent show goes live @ 5pm (GMT),” the Miss Ghana Organisation announced on Instagram earlier this week.