Consultant for the Four-Tier-Pokuase interchange, Kwabena Bempong, has revealed some miscreants are stealing crash barriers on the stretch.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, Ing. Bempong said persons pretending to be construction workers are those committing the acts.

“Some of these people steal in broad daylight. When we were constructing the Awoshie end of the interchange, some people were busily removing the crash barriers.

“You see them wearing the reflective vests and helmets and they always make it look as though they are construction workers,” he said.

On July 9, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange valued at $94 million to ease vehicular traffic on the Accra to Nsawam highway.

Pokuase interchange

The interchange connects Awoshie to Kwabenya, Kwabenya to Nsawam, and Accra to Awoshie among others.

But Ing. Bempong wants the police to intensify its surveillance around the newly commissioned interchange and assist them to patrol the interchange to arrest such miscreants.

He, however, urged residents around the interchange to support the police to arrest persons seen to be removing crash barriers and other materials from the project site.

