For the second time, a scheduled NDC Minority Caucus meeting to address issues of disagreement over a change in leadership has been postponed.

This meeting became necessary following the removal of Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and James Klutse Avedzi as leaders of the Caucus with the appointment of Dr Ato Forson as the new leader.

Other appointments include MP for Ellembele as Deputy Minority Leader and Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minority Chief Whip.

Some 70 NDC MPs have kicked against the decision and have called for its rescission.

The MPs have addressed petitions to the NDC Council of Elders, former President John Mahama and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Party leaders were expected to meet the Caucus today to iron out these issues but the meeting has been postponed indefinitely.

Last week the Caucus was expected to meet on the same issue but the meeting did not materialise.

A source within the caucus told JoyNews’ Parliamentary Affairs Correspondent Kwaku Asante that the postponement of the meeting was necessary because tensions were still high within the Caucus and both sides of the argument have not softened their stance.

Again, following a petition to the party’s Council of Elders, some meetings have been arranged to bring the matter to finality.

The Council of Elders is meeting with some of the 70 MPs who have signed a petition asking for broader consultation on the matter.

The party is racing against time to calm the waters before Parliament resumes on Tuesday, February 8.