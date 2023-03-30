A leading member of parliament has alleged that the Minority in Parliament is trying to lure the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo to their side.

According to the member, the Minority believe the MP’s support in the House will help them have their way over the Majority when it comes to voting against government policies.

There is however bad news for the Minority because Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday that Ms Safo will not betray the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Annoh-Dompreh has alleged that the Dome-Kwabenya MP receives incessant calls from Minority MPs urging her not to come to Parliament during crucial decisions in Parliament.

“Some people want to put sand in our gari so they call Adwoa every day, urging her not to come to Parliament,” the Majority Chief Whip alleged.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said after extensive consultations and engagements, they have resolved issues and she is back in Parliament for good.

“Adwoa Safo is back to where she belongs so focus on resolving your self-inflicted wounds,” he told the Minority.

Listen to the audio below for more: