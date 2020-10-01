The Minority in Parliament is calling for an immediate suspension of the COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This, according to the NDC, is because the awarding of the contract to Frontiers Health Services was in breach of the country’s procurement law.

Member of Parliament for Juaboso and Ranking member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said this while addressing a press briefing on Thursday.

“Our sources indicate that Healthcare Solution Services Limited was incorporated on June 3, 2020, and the company also received its certificate to commence business on the same day.

The Minority is also demanding a “full-scale investigation into this unconscionable, corrupt and cruel self-enriching scheme so that all those behind this stinking plot can be brought to justice.”

“Further investigations have shown that Healthcare Solution Services Limited is owned 100% by another company called ‘The Peters Family Company Ltd’; registered in the Dominican Republic, a notorious offshore/tax haven and investigations point to the fact that the company belongs to a Nigerian billionaire businessman called Benedict Peters,” he said.

Hon Akandoh claimed the contract was awarded based on relations and not competence as he questioned why the former was chosen over the Noguchi Memorial Institute.

“This opaque status of Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited clearly strengthens our position that the award of the contract to Frontier Healthcare Solution Services Limited is a grand scheme by the Akufo-Addo government and his family and friends to enrich themselves at the expense of people who are struggling to make ends means in this difficult time of Covid-19,” he alleged.

He added: “help us find out from the government if they have in anyway found the services of Noguchi to be suddenly below standard which cannot match the kind of tests being conducted at the KIA.”

Mr. Mintah also served notice that if nothing is done, the next NDC government will from January 7, 2021, not only abrogate the contract but will also “go after all those who have conspired to perpetrate the alleged grand scheme of wicked extortion on the good people of Ghana.”

“How much out of the $150 charged each traveller goes to the state? The arrangements with Frontier Healthcare Services Ltd is a rip off” he fumed.