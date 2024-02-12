The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development will today, February 12, 2024 inaugurate District Assemblies.

The exercise in partnership with the Office of the President will be used to swear-in newly elected and appointed members of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MMDAs).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Matilda Tettey.

“This is also in fulfillment of Article 35 Clause 6 (d) of the 1992 Constitution which enjoins the state to promote decentralisation and popular participation in governance by affording all possible opportunities to the citizenry to participate in decision-making at all levels of government,” the statement added.

The Ministry has urged all citizens to get involved in the workings of the District Assemblies and participate in decision-making in their various communities.

“Additionally, Section 16 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936 requires Assembly members to maintain close contact with the electoral area; consult the people on the issues to be discussed in the District Assembly; collate their views, opinions, and proposals; and take part in communal and development activities, among others.”

