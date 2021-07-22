The Ministry of Information has cautioned the public against what it has described as a fake 2021 protocol e-recruitment portal.

The portal is purported to be from the Public Relations Department of the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

According to the Ministry, the portal has gone viral on social media platforms including WhatsApp and is being used to invite applications for recruitment into GAF and other security services.

“Investigations reveal that an MTN number 0246300052 registered under the name Thomas Oppong has been attached to facilitate contact by interested applicants,” a statement signed by the PRO, Munira Karim said.

The statement added: “Further, it was gathered that the account has been taking monies as processing fees from interested persons.”

The outfit has since advised the public to take note in order not to fall victim to such fraudulent acts.

Read the statement below:

