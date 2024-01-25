Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading business platform promoting trade and investment on the continent, is hosting its 11th Annual Mining Series on the sidelines of Mining Indaba in Cape Town from the 5th – 7th February. An impressive line-up of Ministers and captains of industry, featuring H.E. Dr Naledi Pandor, H.E. Gwede Mantashe, H.E. Anthony Mavunde, Mark Bristow, Marie-Chantal Kaninda, Dr Carlos Lopes, Brian Menell and Benedikt Sobotka amongst other industry leaders, will drive conversations on mining finance, circularity and ESG in mining, critical minerals, junior and emerging miners.

As the world navigates towards cleaner energy solutions, Africa’s mining industry has ascended to the forefront of the global energy transition. Aon, the Headline Partner for Invest Africa’s Mining Series, is dedicated to helping clients shape business decisions for the better, by providing advice and solutions to protect and grow their organisations. Additional Mining Series Partners include Control Risks, Lagata Group, Poliedro, S-RM, Standard Bank and Xcalibur Smart Mapping, who will provide their industry insights.

The Mining Series is dedicated to identifying and examining investment opportunities across the continent in the mining sector and serves as the premier platform for spotlighting the immense promise harboured within the continent’s mining landscape. The programme includes high-level business meetings, content-led discussions and networking receptions. There is still time to register to join the exciting programme: https://apo-opa.co/3U79xYS

Chantelé Carrington, CEO, Invest Africa, said: “Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads. On one hand, the continent is witnessing a monumental surge in opportunity and demand for its abundant minerals and metals. On the other, however, global insecurity and oscillating commodity prices are steering investments away from perceived “riskier” markets – including the continent’s key mining countries. Invest Africa is pleased to once again convene key government officials, investors, and industry leaders for our 11th annual Mining Series at this pivotal moment for the continent’s mining industry.”

Nolwandle Mgoqi, CEO, Aon South Africa, said “Aon is proud to once again step onboard as headline sponsor to Invest Africa’s 11th annual Mining Series, delivering a critical platform in identifying and examining investment opportunities, innovation and connecting with industry leaders who play a key role in a sector that is a massive economic contributor in every country of operation. We are pleased to leverage our mining practice expertise across global operations, focusing on risk, health, talent, and retirement, to provide targeted management solutions to our clients. Our goal is to support the industry in navigating opportunities and overcoming obstacles, ensuring sustainability and continued relevance in the future.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Invest Africa.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of history, our network is made up of more than 400 global organisations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together we share a desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services.

For questions, please contact Cara Oldenburg, Head of Marketing and Events at Invest Africa, at cara.oldenburg@investafrica.com.

About Aon:

Aon plc (www.AON.com) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.