Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, has rated the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) above his government when it comes to dealing with two things.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh said comparatively the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proven beyond reasonable doubt that it is better managers of the economy.

All sectors of the economy, he stated, see accelerated growth under an NPP government than the NDC.

Comparing the track record of both governments in education, Napo as he is popularly called, said their performance is unparalleled.

He cited the provision of enough infrastructure and motivating teachers to make education very attractive to buttress his point.

“We have provided 3,321 Senior High School classroom blocks but the NDC, which was making noise, only built 879 classrooms in four years so we are far ahead of them,” he said.

What NDC is best at doing better than the NPP, Napo said, is “corruption and incompetence.”

“In less than four years, we have jailed their people and for about eight years, they [NDC] could not put any member of the NPP in prison. This shows how corrupt they are,” the Education Minister stressed.