Ghanaian worshiper, Frank Owusu has been full of praise and appreciation for the support received from fans following the release of his debut album ‘Greater God.’

YouTube views of his songs have been increasing from the day he launched his first album four years ago.

Minister Owusu has since released several other songs, including ‘Thank You Lord,’ ‘Thank You, Lord,’ and ‘Fill me Lord.’

Interacting with fans on the occasion of the album’s fourth-Anniversary, the ‘Fill me Lord’ hitmaker and worshiper disclosed he would be releasing a video for his “praise medley on August 24th 2020.”

Minister Owusu has a unique way of keeping his fans most satisfied with his heavenly-touching songs.

Some fans have been reacting to the fourth-anniversary since the release of the worshiper’s maiden album.

For Paolita Ampadu, the songs on the maiden album energise and rejuvenate her anytime she listens to them.

“I’ve been listening to the song so much this Easter and I feel really inspired,” she said.

To Maame Brago it is the unique and heavenly communication that the songs have with the spirit that endears her to them.

“The songs [are] deep. I love ‘Thank you, Lord,’” she said and requested a video of the song to be filmed.