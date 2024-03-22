The climax of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School’s (SHS) 64th anniversary celebration took place on Saturday, March 16 with a speech and prize giving day.

The week-long celebration at Saltpond in the Central region which witnessed a series of activities was spearheaded by the 1999 year group.

The activities included homecoming and aerobics, career day, cassava eating, donation, a dinner night and a thanksgiving service on Sunday.

Held under the theme, the role of parents in meeting the educational demands of the 21st century, Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MOGA 81) was the Special Guest of Honour.

Also in attendance together with several old girls was the Chairperson, Mrs ESI Hammond Quayson of MOGA 82 while the Guest Speaker was Mrs Martha Aboagye-Constant, MOGA 99.